Local News Hour | August 8, 2023

Filing window for Heber City Council race begins Tuesday (03:15)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (05:11)

Kimball Arts Festival hits trifecta: good weather, crowds and fundraising goals (19:23)

Brighton adds to roster of Wasatch Back frisbee golf courses (22:32)

Program Director of Christian Center of Park City has an update on Back 2 School and Hike for Hunger programs (25:02)

New efforts, old programs could extend life of Three Mile Landfill (30:29)

Development Manager at the Alzheimer's Association Utah Chapter, Moriah Mason has details on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's on Aug. 19 (33:21)

Park City looking for resident to help make neighborhood streets safer (39:30 )

Summit County sheriff extends GPS tag sting from bait bikes to cars, trailers (41:57)

Jordanelle State Park’s Ross Creek reopens after months of construction (43:36)

Nuzzles & Co. annual fundraiser to feature auction, puppy snuggles (45:42)