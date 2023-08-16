Local News Hour | August 16, 2023
- Park City Council candidates discuss first-year goals (3:44)
- High Valley Transit Board Member David Geffen (9:03)
- Executive Director of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Justin Koski previews upcoming events in Park City (25:52)
- Park City Institute's Betsy Wallace and Ari Ionnides preview ucoming Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts and discuss the Lalah Hathaway concert being postponed (37:58)
- Trevor Milton’s helipad request returns to Wasatch County Council (49:42)