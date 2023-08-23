© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 18, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published August 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM MDT
Park City School District approves tax increase (04:33)

Heather Wilk, producer of the film "Show Business Is My Life (But I Can't Prove It)" (07:33)

Marcella Club Managing Director Beth Armstrong and Black Desert Resort Director of Championship Events David Viveiros talk about the Epson Tour LPGA Golf Tournament at Soldier Hollow (21:54)

KPCW GM Renai Bodley Miller and Director of Development Sarah Ervin discuss Back Alley Bash and Summer Pledge Drive (36:31)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
