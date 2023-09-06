Local News Hour | September 5, 2023
Utah’s 2002 Olympic venues need money, another Games (04:00)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (06:35)
Newly hired St. Luke's Episcopal Church pastor, Rev. Ashely Gurling, introduces herself to the community and Dyan Pignatelli who served as co-chair of the selection committee (25:01)
Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (39:06)
State of Utah dropped from Summit County’s lawsuit to block Dakota Pacific development (48:58)