Calls for child care help grow in Summit County ahead of federal funding cliff (03:05)

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update (07:21)

Summit County Chief Deputy Kacey Bates on our law enforcement issues in Summit County (25:17)

Park City Education Foundation VP of Advancement Jen Billow and board member Laura Richey talk about the search for a new CEO and programs offered by the foundation (39:07)