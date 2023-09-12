© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 12, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM MDT
Summit County

Man accused in Highland Estates shooting takes manslaughter plea deal (03:13)

New pickleball courts open in Heber City (05:14)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (07:04)

New art with old history coming to the Rail Trail next spring (18:55)

Former US Congressman now consultant Ben McAdams and PC Community Foundation Climate Fund Manager Andy Hecht discuss the goal to fully divert food waste from Summit County’s landfill by 2030 (20:36)

People's Health Clinic mental health program director Linsey Broadbent discusses the mental health needs of its patient population (36:58)

One game scheduled after Wasatch High JV football season ‘canceled,’ updates to come (48:03)

