Local News Hour | September 13, 2023
Red Pine Gondola renovations planned to accommodate new cabins (02:53)
Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Partner Services Scott House with details about the Chamber sponsored employee benefit program (04:48)
Second Summit County Community Planning Lab is in session (15:52)
Summit County Sheriff intercepts financial scammer preying on elderly woman (17:54)
Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting (21:23)
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher (38:18)