Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 13, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT
Red Pine Gondola renovations planned to accommodate new cabins (02:53)

Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Partner Services Scott House with details about the Chamber sponsored employee benefit program (04:48)

Second Summit County Community Planning Lab is in session (15:52)

Summit County Sheriff intercepts financial scammer preying on elderly woman (17:54)

Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting (21:23)

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher (38:18)

