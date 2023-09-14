Local News Hour | September 14, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (2:45)
- Oakley Diner celebrates grand opening this weekend (4:28)
- Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting (7:35)
- Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind and Alpine Program Director Tommy Eckfeldt have details about the Trail Run series (23:31)
- Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has details about the organization's selection (38:04)
- Local wildlife nonprofit asks for support after second moose killed in weeks on state Route 224 (46:06)
- Heber Valley annual sheepdog classic moved to Memorial Day (47:49)