Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 15, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT
Park City Municipal Corporation

KPCW Weather Report (00:03)

Utah Olympic bid gains full support of US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (02:59)

Young moose relocated after mother killed by car on 224 (05:54)

More Wasatch High JV football games rescheduled after cancelations (07:25)

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (08:52)

Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's meeting (23:58)

Mountain Mediation Center Ex. Director Gretchen Lee discusses the upcoming Community Conversation and fundraiser (38:49)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
