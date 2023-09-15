Local News Hour | September 15, 2023
KPCW Weather Report (00:03)
Utah Olympic bid gains full support of US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (02:59)
Young moose relocated after mother killed by car on 224 (05:54)
More Wasatch High JV football games rescheduled after cancelations (07:25)
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (08:52)
Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's meeting (23:58)
Mountain Mediation Center Ex. Director Gretchen Lee discusses the upcoming Community Conversation and fundraiser (38:49)