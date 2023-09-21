Local News Hour | September 21, 2023
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:00)
- Tempers flare between Heber City mayor and council member (5:01)
- Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting (8:12)
- Park City Council to hold semi-annual retreat Thursday (18:48)
- Park City Board of Education Member Andrew Caplan and Business Administrator Randy Upton respond to the audit that was released by the Utah Legislative Auditor General this week (20:55)
- Betsy Wallace, Jenny Knaak, and Anne Brown preview Park City Institute's Main Stage Winter Series (40:08)