© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 22, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Park Silly Sunday Market
Park Silly Sunday Market

KPCW Weather Report (4:06)

Midway tightens rules against parking at city parks (4:06)

Park City Institute announces the main stage schedule for the season (5:57)

Silly Sunday's Kate McChesney talks about the final Silly Sunday market of the season and the future of the market on Main Street (9:31)

Heber man plans 7,000-mile journey on horseback (21:49)

Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of the council's semi-annual retreat (24:42)

Mimi McDonald talks about Love 4 Mia and their first annual retreat on October 3rd (41:57)

Local News Hour
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek