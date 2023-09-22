Local News Hour | September 22, 2023

KPCW Weather Report (4:06)

Midway tightens rules against parking at city parks (4:06)

Park City Institute announces the main stage schedule for the season (5:57)

Silly Sunday's Kate McChesney talks about the final Silly Sunday market of the season and the future of the market on Main Street (9:31)

Heber man plans 7,000-mile journey on horseback (21:49)

Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of the council's semi-annual retreat (24:42)

Mimi McDonald talks about Love 4 Mia and their first annual retreat on October 3rd (41:57)