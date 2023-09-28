© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 28, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT
  • Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:14)
  • LDS church letter about Heber Valley temple provokes conflicting responses (4:59)
  • Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting (8:24)
  • Lynn Wood of North Summit Unite has details on their "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit (27:17)
  • CONNECT Summit County Board Member Brooks Addicott and Executive Director Julya Sembrant talk about the end of the nonprofit (36:04)
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
