Local News Hour | September 28, 2023
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:14)
- LDS church letter about Heber Valley temple provokes conflicting responses (4:59)
- Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting (8:24)
- Lynn Wood of North Summit Unite has details on their "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit (27:17)
- CONNECT Summit County Board Member Brooks Addicott and Executive Director Julya Sembrant talk about the end of the nonprofit (36:04)