Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 2, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT
Mountain Trails Foundation turns 30(03:33)

Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues (07:18)

Co-chair of the Seniors Vaccination program Linda Humbert and Derek Moss, Nursing Director of the Summit County Health Department, have details about the PC Senior Center hosting a vaccination center (22:00)

Federal funding dries up for area child care providers Saturday (31:42)

Tracy Meier, chief program and education officer at the National Ability Center and Meeche White, co-founder of the NAC discuss the opening of the McGrath Mountain Center at Park City Mountain (35:49)

Construction on new Canyons gondola could begin next year(47:36)

