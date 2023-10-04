Local News Hour | October 4, 2023

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county (02:58)

Park City Manager Matt Dias and Heinrich Deters Trails & Open Space Program Manager preview agenda items presented at this week's city council meeting (23:46)

Julie Doud lead actress and co-director of Timpanogos Valley Theatre's production, "Barefoot in the Park," has details about the show that opens October 6 in the Heber Valley (43:03)