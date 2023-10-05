Local News Hour | October 5, 2023

Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (2:31)

Salt Lake City’s first NPR station - KCPW - calls it quits (6:25)

Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting (12:12)

Housing Resource Center Director Megan McKenna and Chamber Vice President of Partner Services Scott House have details on benefits for housing an employee (29:24)

Peace House's Kendra Wykoff and Sally Tauber have details on Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the March on Main event on Sunday (40:45)

