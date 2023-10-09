© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 9, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT
Mountain Trails Foundation opens new high-tech downhill-only trail(03:19)

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update (06:33)

Park City Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager and Rebecca Ward Interim Planning Director have details about the Falls Project Open House and (25:18)

Park City Education Foundation Interim CEO Joelle Kanshepolsky and VP of Advancement Jen Billow have an update on the search for a new CEO (40:57)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher