Local News Hour | October 10, 2023

Betsy Wallace stepping down as Park City Institute executive director (03:20)

Dark Skies group issues rebuttal to LDS church letter about Heber Valley temple(04:16)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (07:05)

CEO and Founder of Conscious Coalition Consulting Mary Christa Smith has details on a few upcoming roundtables to build capacity to meet the most pressing community challenges (25:07)

Church of Dirt founder says site has suffered from overuse(33:52)

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers (37:50)