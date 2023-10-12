Local News Hour | October 10, 2023
Betsy Wallace stepping down as Park City Institute executive director (03:20)
Dark Skies group issues rebuttal to LDS church letter about Heber Valley temple(04:16)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (07:05)
CEO and Founder of Conscious Coalition Consulting Mary Christa Smith has details on a few upcoming roundtables to build capacity to meet the most pressing community challenges (25:07)
Church of Dirt founder says site has suffered from overuse(33:52)
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers (37:50)