Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 13, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins of the U.S. Ski Team begins her 10K individual roller ski cross country race.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins of the U.S. Ski Team begins her 10K individual roller ski cross country race.

Ski Utah courts national media in New York City(01:47)

Oakley considers land swap with businessman for city center development (04:49)

‘Help is on the way:’ Ann Romney builds hope with neurological research center (07:35)

Ski resorts increase daily lift ticket prices to push season passes (11:45)

New pickleball club opens indoor courts in Heber City(5:24)

President and CEO of US Biathlon Jack Gierhart talks about annual fall trials in Solider Hollow (16:13)

Slopeside Village affordable housing opens, clearing way for more Canyons development (27:46)

Heber City envisions Main Street where residents 'live, work and play' (31:14)

Bobbi Lord of Image Reborn, a nonprofit specializing in free retreats for breast cancer survivors talks about upcoming Rest & Renew Retreat in Park City Oct. 20-22 (32:38)

Utah ‘hunt of a lifetime’ permit applications open soon(46:20)

Trader Joe’s files permit for new Utah location closest to Park City(47:44)

