Local News Hour | October 16, 2023

Utah is lone bid for 2034 Winter Olympics(01:42)

Matthew Prince says Park City suggested state legislature route to build Treasure Hill home(03:04)

New information revealed about search of Kouri Richins’ cell (5:37)

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has an update on the completion of Station 34 and fire prevention (08:50)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Youth Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the youth sports programs (23:09)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (36:12)