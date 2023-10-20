© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 16, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published October 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM MDT
Utah is lone bid for 2034 Winter Olympics(01:42)

Matthew Prince says Park City suggested state legislature route to build Treasure Hill home(03:04)

New information revealed about search of Kouri Richins’ cell (5:37)

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has an update on the completion of Station 34 and fire prevention (08:50)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Youth Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the youth sports programs (23:09)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (36:12)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
