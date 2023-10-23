Local News Hour | October 17, 2023
- Wrong-way semi truck driver arrested in Parleys Canyon, no serious injuries(02:37 )
- Park City Fire District warns of gas leaks, carbon monoxide this winter (04:22)
- Deer Valley ranks No. 2 in Condé Nast best ski resorts poll (06:12)
- Mountainlands Housing Trust Executive Director resigns (07:55)
- New information revealed about search of Kouri Richins’ cell (09:08)
- Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting (12:27)
- Sunrise Rotary members Connie Nelson and Jim Whitney have details on this year's Shot Ski this weekend (23:27)
- Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Park City School District Sustainability Coordinator Shelby Cornett with an update on recycling programs in Summit County (36:16)