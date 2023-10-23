Local News Hour | October 18, 2023
- Parkites to see latest Bonanza Park concepts at Wednesday meeting (03:16)
- Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update (05:34)
- Sundance Film Festival packages and passes on sale this week(23:22)
- Parkite and Olympic Alpine Skier Megan McJames talks about the premiere of the new film "Trailblazer" (24:38)
- Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen has details on Shot Ski and Halloween on Main (37:57)