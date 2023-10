Park City to acquire 26-acre open space in Round Valley from Air Force (03:11)

Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting (06:07)

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and President of the MLS board Katrina Authement have the third quarter stats (19:05)

Park City Chamber Bureau VP of Communications Dan Howard on Fall Tourism Forum (36:44)

Park City sets new record in 7th annual Shotski (45:16)