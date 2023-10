Local real estate market slows amid low inventory, high interest rates (03:43)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting (06:43)

Wasatch County man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl (21:33)

Executive Director of the Swaner EcoCenter Nell Larsen reflects on her time at the center before stepping down (22:36)

Founder of Live Like Sam Ron Jackenthal has details about upcoming programming (37:08)