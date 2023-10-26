© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour | October 25, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT
  • Park City Council candidates address Deer Valley’s Snow Park project (4:14)
  • KPCW Program Directors John Burdick and Mitchell Elliott discuss Public Radio Music Day (8:16)
  • Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (24:05)
  • Park City author Karen Odden is hosting a book club and slide show discussion about why historical fiction matters on Thursday, October 26 and a writing workshop on Saturday, October 28 (41:20)
