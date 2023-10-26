Local News Hour | October 25, 2023
- Park City Council candidates address Deer Valley’s Snow Park project (4:14)
- KPCW Program Directors John Burdick and Mitchell Elliott discuss Public Radio Music Day (8:16)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (24:05)
- Park City author Karen Odden is hosting a book club and slide show discussion about why historical fiction matters on Thursday, October 26 and a writing workshop on Saturday, October 28 (41:20)