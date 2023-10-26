Local News Hour | October 26, 2023
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (4:12)
- With some tweaks, LDS temple plans will head to final vote (5:27)
- Author and Harvard University Professor Arthur Brooks talks about his November 8 presentation in Park City on the science of happiness (9:27)
- Park City Community Foundation Communications Manager Christine Coleman and sponsor Steve Walton with High West Distillery & Saloon with a preview of next week's Live PC Give PC (22:44)
- Wasatch Back high school football playoffs; Wasatch out, others play Friday (31:50)
- Founder of Telos Classical Christian Academy Steph Murray and Parent Teacher President Katherine Bathgate talk about the nonprofit school and what they offer to young students (33:10)
- Park City Council to consider 5-year contract for Silly Sunday Market (45:19)