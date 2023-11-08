Local News Hour | November 7, 2023

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting, which has a key vote on the proposed new LDS temple on the agenda. (04:09)

Richard Hodges, manager of White Pine Touring XC ski at the golf course, talks about the upcoming season and where people can park now that street parking is forbidden. (23:36)

Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses her organization's new designation from the federal government that will help them save land faster. (37:38)

