Local News Hour | November 15, 2023
South Summit Fire proposing 183% tax increase (03:56)
Kimball Art Center Ex. Director Aldy Milliken and Artist Lee Mingwei have details on the opening of Lee Mingwei exhibit: The Gifts of Connection.(07:42)
Deputy City Manager Sarah Pearce previews this week's city council meeting. (22:55)
Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang and film director and producer JJ Gerber discuss this week's film: Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi. (37:24)