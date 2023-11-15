© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 15, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM MST
South Summit Fire proposing 183% tax increase (03:56)

Kimball Art Center Ex. Director Aldy Milliken and Artist Lee Mingwei have details on the opening of Lee Mingwei exhibit: The Gifts of Connection.(07:42)

Deputy City Manager Sarah Pearce previews this week's city council meeting. (22:55)

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang and film director and producer JJ Gerber discuss this week's film: Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi. (37:24)

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
