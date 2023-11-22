Local News Hour | November 22, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:04)
- Preliminary election results (10:13)
- High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez (11:54)
- Founder of Nivis ski clothing Carter Ramos (22:55)
- Upcoming IOC board meeting will determine fate of Utah’s Olympic bid (34:51)
- Cows found dead near Rail Trail, investigation underway (37:36)
- University of Utah will host one of three 2024 presidential debates (38:52)
- Improvisational Comedian Colin Machrie and Hypnotist Asad Mecci have details about their performances at the Egyptian Theater this weekend (39:27)