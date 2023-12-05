Local News Hour | December 5, 2023
Utah Avalanche Forecast Center report (02:46)
Summit County sees over 100 crashes amid snowstorm(05:06)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting. (07:40)
Park City Institute Executive Director Ember Conley has an update on new acts being added to the Main Stage calendar. (25:50)
Midway woman brings hope and support to grief community (35:01)
Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox and long time supporter Alice Puleo discuss open space issues. (37:55)