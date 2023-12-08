Local News Hour | December 8, 2023
Vail plans automated, more sustainable snow guns at Park City Mountain(04:29)
Author Cheryl Fox debuts her first novel "Paradox."(06:03)
Park City Singers to perform news songs and classics at two holiday concerts (19:33)
Dr. Daniel Christensen State Veterinarian for Utah on the mystery dog respiratory illness spreading around the states (21:46)
Wasatch County Council approves 2024 budget, tax increase for library(29:59)
The Sundance Film Festival releases the 2024 lineup (32:34)
Rabbi Yudi Steiger talks about Chabad of Park City hosting a Chanukah Car Parade on December 9 and a Grand Menorah lighting with the mayor.(36:00)
Maverik applies for Park City location at Quinn’s Junction(48:12)