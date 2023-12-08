© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 8, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published December 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST
Vail plans automated, more sustainable snow guns at Park City Mountain(04:29)

Author Cheryl Fox debuts her first novel "Paradox."(06:03)

Park City Singers to perform news songs and classics at two holiday concerts (19:33)

Dr. Daniel Christensen State Veterinarian for Utah on the mystery dog respiratory illness spreading around the states (21:46)

Wasatch County Council approves 2024 budget, tax increase for library(29:59)

The Sundance Film Festival releases the 2024 lineup (32:34)

Rabbi Yudi Steiger talks about Chabad of Park City hosting a Chanukah Car Parade on December 9 and a Grand Menorah lighting with the mayor.(36:00)

Maverik applies for Park City location at Quinn’s Junction(48:12)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
