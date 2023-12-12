Local News Hour | December 12, 2023
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:46)
Summit County, Park City planning director of over two decades retiring (05:03)
Heber couple helps deck the White House halls(07:03)
Summit County Manager discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (08:56)
Utah attorney general drops reelection bid amid scrutiny about his ties to a sexual assault suspect(25:03)
Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks and President Monty Coates have a look ahead at the winter season (25:35)
Park City Singers to perform news songs and classics at two holiday concerts (37:17)
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers (39:28)
Canyons Village Sunrise Gondola poised for recommendation (47:28)