Local News Hour | December 14, 2023
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:53)
- Deer Valley road vacation up for vote at final 2023 Park City Council meeting. (4:40)
- Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting. (8:04)
- Park City Board of Education member Wendy Crossland and Superintendent Jill Gildea with a recap of Tuesday's meeting. (21:04)
- Park City Traffic Operations Manager Andrew Leatham and City Engineer John Robertson discuss winter peak traffic modifications. (39:29)