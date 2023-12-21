Local News Hour | December 21, 2023
- Heber City votes to change short-term rental requirements (2:45)
- Park City expects holiday tourism increase after slower fall season (5:09)
- Kristy Russell with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services discusses the stress of seeing family members with dementia during the holidays (7:14)
- National Ability Center's newly hired head coach Rob Ulmstead (22:17)
- Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings (39:02)