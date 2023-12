Utah Avbalanche Report (01:30 )

Deer Valley Opening early (06:53)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott has a look back at the accomplishments of 2023 and a look ahead at what's next for 2024 (08:19)

James Niehues on his hand painted ski map displays (26:48)

Habitat 4 Humanity's ReStore manager Cody Broadhead discusses what they need and what you can and can't donate (41:19)