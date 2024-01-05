Local News Hour | January 4, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:43)
- After report on Extell donations, Wasatch County manager says relationship with MIDA is “very above-the-board” (5:39)
- Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting (7:54)
- Judd Efinger, the father of Kyler Efiinger who died Monday after suffering a mental health episode (24:58)
- Author and journalist Amy Eskind talks about her new book "Vote! A Guide for Young Adults" (38:36)
- What's on Summit County's ballot in 2024? (48:55)