Local News Hour | January 9, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:58)
January is the month to check radon levels in your home (05:55)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting(08:35)
Sally Elliott and Sandra Morrison on Little Bell Mine listed on National Register of Historic Places (20:55)
Utah birders break out binoculars for national bird count(33:03)
People's Health Clinic case managers Patty Garcia and Joana Saucedo have details about the Cover All Kids legislation that started January 1 (34:20)
2024 Slamdance Film Festival receives most submissions in event’s history (44:06)