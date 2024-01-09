Local News Hour | January 9, 2024

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:58)

January is the month to check radon levels in your home (05:55)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting(08:35)

Sally Elliott and Sandra Morrison on Little Bell Mine listed on National Register of Historic Places (20:55)

Utah birders break out binoculars for national bird count(33:03)

People's Health Clinic case managers Patty Garcia and Joana Saucedo have details about the Cover All Kids legislation that started January 1 (34:20)

2024 Slamdance Film Festival receives most submissions in event’s history (44:06)

