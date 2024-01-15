© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 15, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 15, 2024 at 12:42 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:34)

Deer Valley targets spring 2025 for Snow Park construction(06:23)

Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti has a look back at 2023's call report (09:14)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the youth sports programs (26:47)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (37:23)

Park City Mountain Senior Manager of Communications Sara Huey with today's conditions update (48:32)

