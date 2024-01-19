Local News Hour | January 19, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:27)
- 80% of Sundance Film Festival slate is up for sale (6:44)
- Ice Castles founder and creator, Brent Christensen, discusses the popular attraction in Midway (10:40)
- Utah Film Commission's Virginia Pearce on the benefits of film production in Utah (21:26)
- Coalville diner closes doors after almost 40 years (28:39)
- Sensitive materials, school safety bills on Park City educators’ radar this legislative session (30:37)
- Macey’s employee accused of stealing over $10,000 from Pinebrook store (33:14)
- Ted Morris on speed skating competitions at the Olympic Oval this weekend and next (34:08)
- Arizona man sentenced for kidnapping girl in Kimball Junction (44:58)
- Main Street water line replacement project will last three years (45:57)
- Two arrested after stolen truck slides off US 40 in Summit County (48:43)