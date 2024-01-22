Local News Hour | January 22, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:27)
Pro-Palestinian protesters flood Main Street during Sundance Film Festival(06:44)
Hydrologist and citizen scientist Matt Linden on Utah's water levels, snowpack and his recently published paper. (10:02)
Park City Ski and Snowboard update with Development Director Jana Dalton and Freeski/Freestyle Director Hatch Haslock. (22:55)
Heber City Council to determine priorities for role in future Olympics (30:18)
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update (33:19)