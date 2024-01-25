© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 24, 2024

By Parker Malatesta
Published January 25, 2024 at 3:04 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:12)

Ideas abound for Kamas' Ure Ranch, to be purchased by Summit County(04:45)

Heber City Councilmember Mike Johnston on the council retreat and priorities outlined for year (07:43)

Utah water conditions update with Laura Haskell from the Utah Department of Natural Resources (22:57)

LDS Church seeks to join temple lawsuit as defendant (33:54)

Greg Graham, board of Intermountain Masters, discusses this weekend's alpine race at Park City Mountain(36:00)

Council sets date to decide on Dakota Pacific development (43:40)

Heber City Council to make downtown an evening destination(45:18)

Yarrow hotel redevelopment returns to Park City Planning Commission(47:18)

Sunrise Gondola Project was approved, here’s what's next(48:58)

Local News Hour
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta