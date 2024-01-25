Local News Hour | January 24, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:12)
Ideas abound for Kamas' Ure Ranch, to be purchased by Summit County(04:45)
Heber City Councilmember Mike Johnston on the council retreat and priorities outlined for year (07:43)
Utah water conditions update with Laura Haskell from the Utah Department of Natural Resources (22:57)
LDS Church seeks to join temple lawsuit as defendant (33:54)
Greg Graham, board of Intermountain Masters, discusses this weekend's alpine race at Park City Mountain(36:00)
Council sets date to decide on Dakota Pacific development (43:40)
Heber City Council to make downtown an evening destination(45:18)
Yarrow hotel redevelopment returns to Park City Planning Commission(47:18)
Sunrise Gondola Project was approved, here’s what's next(48:58)