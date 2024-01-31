Local News Hour | January 31, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:56)
- Attorney Michael Judd discusses the Utah Transparency Project (7:55)
- New bill would undo 2023 law at center of Dakota Pacific lawsuit (17:14)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (19:58)
- Owner of the Escape Room, Shirin Spangenberg, is closing the doors after this winter season (40:38)
- Sundance sales: Netflix adds ‘Skywalkers,’ Amazon lands Aubrey Plaza comedy (45:46)