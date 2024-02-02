Local News Hour | February 2, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center report (3:18)
- Ameyalli resort in Midway delays opening to June 2024 (5:57)
- County-owned Jeremy Ranch parcel back in the mix for development (7:35)
- Francesca Clapcich competed in the Around The World sailboat race and won (8:59)
- Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting (21:14)
- Park City School District schools went on hold this morning due to reports of suspicious activity (36:05)
- Wildlife in your backyard? Don’t feed animals and have patience (36:51)
- Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter opens new exhibit about snow (39:24)
- Park City hires new transportation director from Canada (41:43)
- Wasatch County residents have mixed feelings about US-189 expansion project (42:48)
- Deer Valley welcomes FIS World Cup, marking 26 years of competition (46:12)
- Wintery mix hits the Wasatch Back, avalanche danger to increase (49:35 )