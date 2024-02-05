Local News Hour | February 5, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:53)
- Dakota Pacific floats timeline for Kimball Junction housing development (4:48)
- Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues (7:34)
- Annual Leadership 101 event happens Friday (19:44)
- Live Like Sam founder Ron Jackenthal and author/guest speaker and Parkite Joel Zuckerman (22:01)
- Citizen and activist, Gary Peacock, discusses his concerns on the rush to vote on the Dakota Pacific Real Estate development plan at Kimball Junction (32:47)