Local News Hour | February 13, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:20)
Residents write in opposition of proposed Prince home on Treasure Hill (05:16)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting(08:56)
Utah Legislature update with KUER reporter Sean Higgins (24:19)
Christian Center Director of Programs has an update on the Easter Basket outreach and mobile food pantries (37:16)
Trevor Milton makes surprise comments during Wasatch County helipad discussion (45:31)