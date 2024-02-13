© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 13, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 13, 2024 at 1:40 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:20)

Residents write in opposition of proposed Prince home on Treasure Hill (05:16)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting(08:56)

Utah Legislature update with KUER reporter Sean Higgins (24:19)

Christian Center Director of Programs has an update on the Easter Basket outreach and mobile food pantries (37:16)

Trevor Milton makes surprise comments during Wasatch County helipad discussion (45:31)

New director named for Summit Community Gardens/EATS(48:08)

