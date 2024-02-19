© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 19, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 19, 2024 at 12:49 PM MST
ABC Weather Report (00:13)

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:42)

Deer Valley residents file lawsuit against Park City over Snow Park decision (06:01)

Leaders discuss whether to expand High Valley Transit service in Wasatch County (08:21)

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has a monthly update (10:33)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs (24:20)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (32:11)

Tech billionaire gets preliminary approval to build home above Park City’s Old Town (47:46)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher