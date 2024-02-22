Local News Hour | February 22, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:00)
- Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting (7:11)
- Chair of Utah Women Run Melanie Hall has details about Thursday's training session to help the public better understand Utah's caucus-convention system (24:23)
- NAC Chief Program and Education Officer Tracy Meier and athlete Orlando Perez have details about the upcoming Huntsman's Cup (38:03)
- Lawsuit: Girl dangled on Park City Mountain lift for 300 yards, fell 30 feet (47:49)