Local News Hour | February 23, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:19)
- Planning officials object to approval of Park City billionaire’s home (6:11)
- Kendra Wyckoff Peace House Executive Director discusses a recent New York Times opinion piece (9:30)
- Park City Gallery Association's Tristin Adler and Jen Schumacher preview this month's gallery stroll on Friday night (24:31)
- Park City’s Egyptian Theatre will feature London-based play ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing’ in May(31:46)
- Utah drivers can seek compensation for pothole damage (33:26)
- Sages and Seekers program debuts at Park City Library (35:08)
- Heber City councilmember Scott Phillips (37:29)