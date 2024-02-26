Local News Hour | February 26, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:10)
Dakota Pacific cuts another 32 units from Kimball Junction proposal(04:21)
Ahead of potential Olympics, Heber wants to ‘learn from Park City’s mistakes’ with growth, traffic(07:30)
Joe Urankar has details on Queerski that starts this week (09:58 )
Park City couple trains for third continental marathon in Antarctica(19:04)
Athlete Report with Park City Ski and Snowboard Moguls Director Mikaela Wilson, Alpine Director Tommy Eckfeldt and Cross County Director Emma Gerard (21:23)
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update (38:07)