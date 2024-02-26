© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 26, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 26, 2024 at 3:27 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:10)

Dakota Pacific cuts another 32 units from Kimball Junction proposal(04:21)

Ahead of potential Olympics, Heber wants to ‘learn from Park City’s mistakes’ with growth, traffic(07:30)

Joe Urankar has details on Queerski that starts this week (09:58 )

Park City couple trains for third continental marathon in Antarctica(19:04)

Athlete Report with Park City Ski and Snowboard Moguls Director Mikaela Wilson, Alpine Director Tommy Eckfeldt and Cross County Director Emma Gerard (21:23)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update (38:07)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher