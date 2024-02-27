© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 27, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 27, 2024 at 2:36 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:07)

Some of Dakota Pacific's development would phase in with 224 improvements(05:45)

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse has a look ahead at the upcoming elections and dates you need to know about. (08:40)

Utah Legislature update with KUER reporter Sean Higgins. (20:17)

Annual Queerski event celebrates inclusivity and winter fun(36:29)

Park City Recreation Coordinator Spencer Madanay has details about how to participate in Saturday's cardboard derby (38:28)

Fountain coming this spring to Heber City Hall (43:26)

Citizens invited to share concerns about odor at Midway wastewater treatment plant (44:49)

Wasatch County to host town hall for Jordanelle area residents(45:36)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher