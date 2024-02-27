Local News Hour | February 27, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:07)
Some of Dakota Pacific's development would phase in with 224 improvements(05:45)
Summit County Clerk Eve Furse has a look ahead at the upcoming elections and dates you need to know about. (08:40)
Utah Legislature update with KUER reporter Sean Higgins. (20:17)
Annual Queerski event celebrates inclusivity and winter fun(36:29)
Park City Recreation Coordinator Spencer Madanay has details about how to participate in Saturday's cardboard derby (38:28)
Fountain coming this spring to Heber City Hall (43:26)
Citizens invited to share concerns about odor at Midway wastewater treatment plant (44:49)
Wasatch County to host town hall for Jordanelle area residents(45:36)