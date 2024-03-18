© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 18, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 18, 2024 at 1:27 PM MDT
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:42)

How liquor, film and transient room tax legislation will affect Wasatch Back(04:23)

Heber City Manager Matt Brower (06:31)

Vail Resorts denies fault in lawsuit after girl fell 30 feet at Park City Mountain (19:42)

Youth Sports Alliance Programs Director Heather Sims and Development, Events & Sponsorships Ashley Laakso with an update on the youth sports programs (21:05)

Learner-driven Acton Academy coming to Park City (28:01)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update (30:39)

Rockstar energy drinks founder relists Colony mansion for $52 mil (41:06)

Park City Leadership forum will feature activists, thinkers from sister communities(42:57)

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor new members in Heber(43:51)

Park City Chamber forecasts strong end to ski season (45:24)

Heber Valley Chamber reports 3% increase in winter tourism(47:03)

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
